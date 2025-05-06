Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

Tornio
47
Kemi
34
Keminmaa
4
Tervola
4
90 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,455
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$50,770
1 bedroom house in Tervola, Finland
1 bedroom house
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
The property has about 60 meters of shoreline, offering beautiful scenery and peaceful surro…
$100,434
1 room Cottage in Tornio, Finland
1 room Cottage
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Keroputa Beach! This electrified cottage offers a comfortable base in the bosom o…
$44,010
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy, extensively renovated house on its own plot in Ajos. Over the years, the house has bee…
$72,222
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$302,219
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 5/8
In pre-marketing — A new 8-storey apartment building in Miuki, on the banks of the Tornio Ri…
$327,255
4 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$145,804
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$51,176
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$94,783
2 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,666
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/2
In good condition, in 2021-2022 completely renovated two-bedroom apartment. The floors of th…
$22,456
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$124,005
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$118,579
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Neat, basic condition, two bedroom on the 2nd floor. Spacious and bright apartment, glazed b…
$21,441
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$73,921
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$142,580
4 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/1
This 4-bedroom home is located in the charming Ylivojakkala neighbourhood and offers breatht…
$160,807
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
Functional apartment in Tornio Pudas, close to all services in Tornio. Local shops, sports h…
$38,481
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$58,871
2 bedroom house in Keminmaa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Keminmaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$79,110
2 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy and tidy detached house that has been well cared for and well renovated over the years.…
$44,010
2 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
With its own corner plot, a charming detached house, a courtyard building and a barbecue hut…
$32,726
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/8
$299,323
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$63,686
5 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$260,860
6 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
6 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Bedrooms 6
Porvoo is a small coast town, just over half an hour from Helsinki. It is known for the beau…
$1,27M
2 bedroom house in Yli Raumo, Finland
2 bedroom house
Yli Raumo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$162,230
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$174,758
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,166
