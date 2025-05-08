Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland

Seinajoki
11 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$397,860
2 bedroom apartment in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
3 bedroom house in Koura, Finland
3 bedroom house
Koura, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Architectural and unique complex with its own 2851m² sloping plot of only 15min from the cen…
$234,168
2 bedroom apartment in Ylistaro, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Ylistaro, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,704
1 bedroom apartment in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$102,352
1 bedroom apartment in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$147,060
1 bedroom apartment in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,295
1 bedroom house in Niemisto, Finland
1 bedroom house
Niemisto, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$152,839
7 bedroom house in Niemisto, Finland
7 bedroom house
Niemisto, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$676,658
3 bedroom house in Nurmon kirkonkyla, Finland
3 bedroom house
Nurmon kirkonkyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$112,587
2 bedroom house in Palonkyla, Finland
2 bedroom house
Palonkyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,949
Property types in Seinäjoki sub-region

Properties features in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland

