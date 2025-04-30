Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pirkanmaa, Finland

Tampere
22
Tampere sub-region
38
Southern Pirkanmaa
31
Valkeakoski
27
70 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Akaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Akaa, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
Pre-condition checked detached house from a popular residential area. One of the largest plo…
$196,693
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/9
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$293,408
2 bedroom house in Ylojarvi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Ylojarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$214,939
3 bedroom house in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/1
An entire semi-detached house from Haihara! Now both apartments of a semi-detached house in …
$323,268
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,842
1 room apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/6
Top floor gem in Tammela! This townhouse is located in a desirable location on Tammela Park …
$158,219
3 bedroom house in Viuha, Finland
3 bedroom house
Viuha, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
Located in the picturesque town of Valkeakoski, this detached house offers the perfect combi…
$101,306
4 bedroom house in Huittula, Finland
4 bedroom house
Huittula, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to Valkeakoski Sääksmäki, Huittula! Red hut and potato country? This country ambienc…
$192,367
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$56,862
4 bedroom apartment in Jussila, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Jussila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Lake view, own plot, geothermal heat, low fee (2,8€/m²), end apartment, rv 2017, less than 2…
$323,268
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to Toboggan Street! This bright and well-kept 83 m² terraced home offers an excellen…
$237,898
4 bedroom house in Nokia, Finland
4 bedroom house
Nokia, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$372,709
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$56,293
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to the wings of history in the Haka area. According to the Finnish Museum Agency, th…
$79,565
3 bedroom house in Onkkaala, Finland
3 bedroom house
Onkkaala, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the best of Pälkäinen in this stunning detached house in the popular residential …
$218,547
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful well-kept one-level detached house north of Valkeakoski. The house has been renova…
$135,454
3 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$261,060
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ylojarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Ylojarvi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Traditional holiday home in Ylöjärvi by the lake Kolmiloppijärvi.Sunny, gently leading to th…
$111,550
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$90,776
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/7
From the parade ground in Valkeakoski, from the General Market Square, a free fourth-floor t…
$135,454
3 bedroom house in Kyronlahti, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kyronlahti, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
A great ensemble for living and playing. Energy costs remain moderate thanks to geothermal h…
$392,702
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
The totality of many possibilities! Detached house and hall with separate property codes, so…
$328,959
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Nekala offers a stylish apartment on the 1st floor immediately free of charge. Spacious stud…
$93,338
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a new apartment in As Oy Treen Kaipaisenrinne. The company has completed 2017, so n…
$143,991
2 bedroom apartment in Tyry, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tyry, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$55,725
House in Onkkaala, Finland
House
Onkkaala, Finland
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$255,879
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$107,924
4 bedroom house in Ikaalinen, Finland
4 bedroom house
Ikaalinen, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
Located in Ikaalinen Tevaniemi, amidst beautiful fields and forest landscapes, this magnific…
$192,367
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/7
Triangle from Santalahti! The bright apartment is located on the 5th floor of a quiet apartm…
$340,342
2 bedroom apartment in Nokia, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Nokia, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$293,895
