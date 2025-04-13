Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Siuntio, Finland

houses
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Saunaniemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Saunaniemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
$543,595
2 bedroom house in Saunaniemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Saunaniemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
$423,488
3 bedroom house in Siuntio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Siuntio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
$226,917
