Residential properties for sale in Joensuu, Finland

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Joensuun seutukunta, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Joensuun seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
Stunning townhouse in Joensuu's most desirable residential area — modern luxury and proximit…
$348,177
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Joensuun seutukunta, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Joensuun seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$201,111
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 1 bedroom in good condition, with Fridge, with Stove in Joensuun seutukunta, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom in good condition, with Fridge, with Stove
Joensuun seutukunta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
What would it be like to have your own island and an island cottage in the tranquility of na…
$136,433
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Properties features in Joensuu, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
