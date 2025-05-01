Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Riihimäki sub-region, Finland

Riihimaki
21
25 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$39,803
1 room apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
1 room apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/4
COMING FOR THE FIRST PRESENTATION A nifty studio apartment on the top floor of the TUBE-RENO…
$78,118
3 bedroom apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$225,174
3 bedroom apartment in Rajaportti, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Rajaportti, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$249,056
3 bedroom apartment in Oitti, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oitti, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$70,858
3 bedroom house in Rajaportti, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rajaportti, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$437,838
3 bedroom apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
3 bedroom house in Loppi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Loppi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$374,152
3 bedroom house in Kormu, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kormu, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$384,388
5 bedroom house in Riihimaki, Finland
5 bedroom house
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$102,352
6 bedroom house in Rajaportti, Finland
6 bedroom house
Rajaportti, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 314 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$283,173
2 bedroom apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,821
1 bedroom apartment in Rajaportti, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rajaportti, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$65,960
1 bedroom apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$147,032
1 bedroom apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
3 bedroom house in Riihimaki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$214,939
3 bedroom house in Riihimaki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
1 bedroom apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 6/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$127,371
1 bedroom apartment in Rajaportti, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rajaportti, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$101,214
1 bedroom apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,666
Apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
Apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Area 631 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$543,601
2 bedroom apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,549
4 bedroom apartment in Rajaportti, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Rajaportti, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$214,464
3 bedroom house in Riihimäki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Riihimäki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$196,178
4 bedroom house in Riihimaki, Finland
4 bedroom house
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$221,762
Property types in Riihimäki sub-region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Riihimäki sub-region, Finland

with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
