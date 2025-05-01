Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ostrobothnia, Finland

Vaasa
17
Vaasa sub-region
25
Korsholm
6
Kyrönmaa sub-region
3
28 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
$152,839
2 bedroom apartment in Korsholm, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
$180,011
3 bedroom house in Perala, Finland
3 bedroom house
Perala, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$126,018
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$87,568
3 bedroom house in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$362,780
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/2
Compact studio apartment in the lovely wooden house area of Hietalahti. The apartment on the…
$58,871
6 bedroom house in Malax, Finland
6 bedroom house
Malax, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
This is where a spectacular ensemble awaitsnew residents. The house has a water cyclewater c…
$289,829
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,704
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,422
2 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,590
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korsholm, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
$420,715
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$196,042
5 bedroom house in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/2
Now for sale a wonderful complex on a large 2 ha plot! You will certainly have a good time i…
$530,975
2 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,842
4 bedroom house in Lyyskila, Finland
4 bedroom house
Lyyskila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$119,767
1 room apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$101,214
3 bedroom apartment in Korsholm, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$300,847
3 bedroom house in Korsholm, Finland
3 bedroom house
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Do you want a spacious home on your own plot in the heart of Sepäkylä? This detached house i…
$124,536
3 bedroom apartment in Korsholm, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$300,847
2 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$129,645
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$155,802
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,548
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,704
1 room apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$134,194
3 bedroom house in Korsholm, Finland
3 bedroom house
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$248,548
2 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 5/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$244,507
3 bedroom house in Klockarbacken, Finland
3 bedroom house
Klockarbacken, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$44,346
3 bedroom house in Lyyskila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Lyyskila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$151,243
Property types in Ostrobothnia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ostrobothnia, Finland

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
