Residential properties for sale in Oulu sub-region, Finland

Oulu
69
Kempele
6
Oulunsalo
4
Haukipudas
3
81 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
$124,640
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/8
Toivoniemi now offers partly original, spacious two-bedroom apartment with canal view, on th…
$125,209
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
Welcome to explore this stunning corner apartment on the second floor, located in a building…
$192,367
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/12
$38,701
1 bedroom apartment in Kempele, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
Welcome to Kempele Linnakankaa! Completed in 2022, a really beautiful and cozy first-floor e…
$187,814
1 bedroom apartment in Oulunsalo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Oulunsalo! For sale now is a cozy one bedroom apartment on Tillitie – an excellen…
$119,518
3 bedroom house in Martinniemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Martinniemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
A well-located detached house built in 1979 in Martinniemi, situated on its own plot. Featur…
$79,110
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/3
Experience the charm of Oulu, the third largest city in Finland, in this beautiful apartment…
$85,370
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/8
A one-bedroom apartment in Toppilansalmi! Now for sale: a practical and bright two-room apar…
$152,528
3 bedroom house in Kempele, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
A stunning home built in 2022 awaits new residents in Niittyranta, Kempele!This modern and e…
$306,194
2 bedroom house in Jaali, Finland
2 bedroom house
Jaali, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
In Oulu, modern city life meets closeness to nature and advantage of affordable housing. For…
$250,419
3 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
Welcome to explore this spacious apartment in the prestigious Asunto Oy Monttiinintalo, comp…
$237,898
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/8
$312,741
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
In the idyllic front man house area of Välivainio, a sturdy front man house is being release…
$101,306
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
$215,460
1 bedroom apartment in Jaali, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jaali, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
This townhouse apartment offers practical living in a quiet area and is also an excellent in…
$62,491
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
$403,721
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/13
$178,152
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
$163,763
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/7
$253,605
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
$88,705
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
$244,728
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
$699,403
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
$505,959
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Three-Story Row House for Sale in Kaukovainio, OuluAre you looking for a new home i…
$113,713
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
A two-bedroom terraced house on the edge of the forest awaits you in Kaijonranta, at the end…
$106,997
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Pateniemi Kuuselantie now offers this stunning light, three-bedroom detached house on its ow…
$374,490
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
In Pateniemi, a stone's throw from the sea, a truly elegant detached house awaits the new ow…
$508,806
1 room apartment in Haukipudas, Finland
1 room apartment
Haukipudas, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
$78,296
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
$189,919
