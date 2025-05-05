Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kittila, Finland

apartments
6
houses
11
17 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
A stylish, light-toned four-bedroom villa located between Levi South and West Point. Large s…
$1,12M
5 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/3
Elegant semi-detached house ready for as an investment, private use or both. The property is…
$826,540
3 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
This stylish semi-detached apartment, launched in 2022, is located near the services of West…
$461,957
3 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$373,015
4 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$199,612
3 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
This stylish semi-detached apartment, launched in 2022, is located near the services of West…
$461,957
1 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/3
Karhunvartija 4 is a cozy apartment in the center of Levi, offering accommodation for 2+2 pe…
$203,804
2 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
A renovated semi-detached apartment with functional spaces, located a short distance from th…
$203,804
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/3
A solid log cabin located in a majestic hillside, close to Kätkä's outdoor trails and Immelj…
$526,495
Villa 11 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 11 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 443 m²
Floor 1/1
A rare opportunity available in the heart of the fells by the Lainio River. The cottage vill…
$424,592
4 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/3
Are you in search of the ultimate ski vacation experience? Look no further! At Habita, we ar…
$1,11M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
The magic and atmosphere of Lapland at its best! This sturdy log cabin, built from thick tim…
$820,879
1 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Easy and atmospheric vacation right at the center of Levi's services. Location next to the G…
$549,139
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
This stunning log-built semi-detached home combines high-quality construction with carefully…
$792,572
1 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
Easy to arrive and easy to leave, the apartment is located within walking distance of all th…
$191,350
1 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/6
A Ski-in, Ski-out corner apartment in Levin Eturinne. Owners have access to a car park, gym,…
$277,400
2 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
1/6 share ownership within walking distance of Levi center. Efficiently used square footage …
$64,538
