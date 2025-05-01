Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Oulu, Finland

Oulunsalo
4
Haukipudas
3
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
$124,640
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
Welcome to explore this stunning corner apartment on the second floor, located in a building…
$192,367
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
$505,959
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
$699,403
3 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 8/8
Unique opportunity in the beloved Toivoniemi! A large top-floor corner apartment awaits its …
$281,904
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
$244,728
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/16
Right in the heart of the city center in the beautiful Plaanatorn, now a spacious studio wit…
$215,133
1 bedroom apartment in Jaali, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jaali, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
This townhouse apartment offers practical living in a quiet area and is also an excellent in…
$62,491
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a cozy house in Korvenkylä, built in 2021. The house is really spacious and the des…
$451,725
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
A two-bedroom terraced house on the edge of the forest awaits you in Kaijonranta, at the end…
$106,422
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
$403,721
1 room apartment in Haukipudas, Finland
1 room apartment
Haukipudas, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
$78,296
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/6
$158,077
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
$158,549
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/8
A one-bedroom apartment in Toppilansalmi! Now for sale: a practical and bright two-room apar…
$151,707
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/4
$89,906
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
$471,955
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/13
$178,152
3 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/5
Welcome to explore this spacious apartment in the prestigious Asunto Oy Monttiinintalo, comp…
$237,898
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/8
In the urban environment of Toppilansalmi, next to services, a well-maintained 4th floor apa…
$152,528
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/8
$312,741
5 bedroom house in Oulunsalo, Finland
5 bedroom house
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
Now available: Spacious single-family home in a central location in Oulunsalo.Welcome to exp…
$147,406
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
In Pateniemi, a stone's throw from the sea, a truly elegant detached house awaits the new ow…
$506,068
3 bedroom apartment in Haukipudas, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Haukipudas, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
This bright and functional floor plan heated by district heating from 2003 is waiting for ne…
$180,985
4 bedroom house in Kiiminki, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kiiminki, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
$311,141
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/12
$242,232
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
$134,725
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/12
$38,701
1 bedroom apartment in Oulunsalo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for a home where you can realize your own renovation dreams? This end house …
$47,807
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/7
$253,605
