Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kolari
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kolari, Finland

apartments
3
houses
4
7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kolari, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
Now in pre-marketing, a new terraced house in Heluka, Äkäslompolo. A popular area of permane…
$172,079
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$483,327
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
This high quality and atmospheric semi-detached house combines modern living comfort with tr…
$481,205
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Akaslompolo, Finland
2 bedroom house
Akaslompolo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$166,606
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$471,955
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/1
A rare opportunity for an investor! For sale an entire terraced house on a magnificent beach…
$215,127
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kolari, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
Now in pre-marketing, a new terraced house in Heluka, Äkäslompolo. A popular area of permane…
$202,707
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go