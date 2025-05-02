Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Turku sub-region, Finland

Turku
26
Naantali
6
Kaarina
4
Raisio
4
43 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,130
2 bedroom apartment in Paimio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Paimio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$278,365
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$176,272
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/8
Wonderful renovated sauna triangle in the lighthouse beach with sea views.The surfaces of th…
$242,568
2 bedroom apartment in Rymattyla, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rymattyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/3
A neat and bright home on the second floor awaits new owners. From the apartment it is a sho…
$72,206
3 bedroom house in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$323,398
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/6
Really cozy renovated two-bedroom apartment near the sea in Majakkaranta. Located on the fou…
$200,824
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$255,641
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$334,349
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish home from Skansen in Turku! A modern house completed in 2021, close to versatile ser…
$146,669
1 bedroom apartment in Raisio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raisio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,898
5 bedroom house in Koljola, Finland
5 bedroom house
Koljola, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/2
This newly renovated detached house, completed in 2004, is suitable for a larger family than…
$381,340
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$181,362
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/8
The newly designed new apartment, completed in 2023, is an excellent option even as a first …
$185,029
Villa 8 bedrooms in Naantali, Finland
Villa 8 bedrooms
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Great set of many possibilities, even for your own use, for a company, association, etc. The…
$1,57M
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/7
A spacious glazed balcony and a further fenced open terrace crown a quality double apartment…
$348,621
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse square in a prime location in Teräsrautela! This is a home whose layout works. In …
$285,441
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
In a child-friendly and quiet location, the main barrel of an elegant 105m² terraced house. …
$168,105
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$136,469
1 bedroom apartment in Raisio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raisio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$208,139
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
Charming wooden house share, in a house built in 1922, where the middle floor of the apartme…
$292,210
3 bedroom house in Naantali, Finland
3 bedroom house
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$567,483
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
Fine apartment in a popular and quiet residential area of Palta. The kitchen and bathroom of…
$111,694
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$122,976
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
Asunto Oy Turun Linnanfälti Lantern Bearer is a modern and well-maintained company that has …
$213,234
3 bedroom house in Raisio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raisio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$349,496
3 bedroom apartment in Empo, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Empo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$206,713
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$85,293
3 bedroom house in Koljola, Finland
3 bedroom house
Koljola, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$376,412
3 bedroom apartment in Kaarina, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kaarina, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$315,868
