Residential properties for sale in Maentsaelae, Finland

4 bedroom house in Maentsaelae, Finland
4 bedroom house
Maentsaelae, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$269,570
2 bedroom house in Maentsaelae, Finland
2 bedroom house
Maentsaelae, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$234,832
1 bedroom apartment in Maentsaelae, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Maentsaelae, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$64,789
5 bedroom house in Maentsaelae, Finland
5 bedroom house
Maentsaelae, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$328,164
3 bedroom house in Maentsaelae, Finland
3 bedroom house
Maentsaelae, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$268,759
1 bedroom apartment in Maentsaelae, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Maentsaelae, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$111,422
4 bedroom house in Maentsaelae, Finland
4 bedroom house
Maentsaelae, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$225,505
3 bedroom house in Maentsaelae, Finland
3 bedroom house
Maentsaelae, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
$255,297
4 bedroom house in Maentsaelae, Finland
4 bedroom house
Maentsaelae, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$129,140
