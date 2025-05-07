Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Joensuu sub-region, Finland

Joensuu
3
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
Stunning townhouse in Joensuu's most desirable residential area — modern luxury and proximit…
$361,781
3 bedroom house in Kontiolahti, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kontiolahti, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/1
**The home of your dreams by the river Pielisjoki — Geothermal detached house only 20 minute…
$327,758
1 bedroom apartment in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$219,488
Villa 1 bedroom in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
What would it be like to have your own island and an island cottage in the tranquility of na…
$141,764
Properties features in Joensuu sub-region, Finland

