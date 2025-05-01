Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Valkeakoski
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Valkeakoski, Finland

apartments
12
houses
15
27 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$56,293
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Valto, Finland
2 bedroom house
Valto, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$44,352
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$90,752
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tyry, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tyry, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
In advance, a fitness-tested front house with its own garden plot! The location of this home…
$112,082
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Valto, Finland
4 bedroom house
Valto, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Now there would be a magnificent detached house on the south side of Valkeakoski completed i…
$277,262
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
With excellent transport connections and nature, the complex is looking for a new owner! The…
$112,082
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tyry, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tyry, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$55,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$107,924
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious and stylish terraced house in Juhannusvuori, Valkeakoski!Welcome to visit this wond…
$213,975
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$101,214
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the charm of Valkeakoski in the heart of Pirkanmaa. This beautiful townhouse in t…
$163,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Viuha, Finland
3 bedroom house
Viuha, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
Located in the picturesque town of Valkeakoski, this detached house offers the perfect combi…
$100,761
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/7
From the parade ground in Valkeakoski, from the General Market Square, a free fourth-floor t…
$134,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
The totality of many possibilities! Detached house and hall with separate property codes, so…
$327,190
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$125,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,842
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$271,801
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful well-kept one-level detached house north of Valkeakoski. The house has been renova…
$134,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Huittula, Finland
4 bedroom house
Huittula, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to Valkeakoski Sääksmäki, Huittula! Red hut and potato country? This country ambienc…
$191,332
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$307,055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Karjenniemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Karjenniemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$112,587
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$90,776
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
4 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Valkeakoski Lintula. This self-contained, energy-efficient and exemplary property…
$417,761
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
A detached house in a good location that requires renovation! Own plot. The apartment has un…
$66,796
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to the wings of history in the Haka area. According to the Finnish Museum Agency, th…
$79,137
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$56,862
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go