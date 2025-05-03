Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Finland

2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,455
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$147,728
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
This compact two-bedroom apartment is located close to the city centre's amenities and makes…
$58,774
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$170,472
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/6
This apartment on the top floor offers a sea view. Location is excellent. The floor plan is …
$449,845
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 8/14
Light, space and wonderful seascapes! This is the way you could describe this wonderful apar…
$1,35M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/13
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,821
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,704
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/6
Timeless elegance and atmosphere with sea views. As soon as you step into the stairwell, you…
$564,001
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Naantali, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant two-level terraced apartment in the Rantaruona area, close to the city centre's serv…
$298,389
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/8
Wonderful renovated sauna triangle in the lighthouse beach with sea views.The surfaces of th…
$243,007
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$756,265
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$155,802
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$153,414
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

