Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Southwest Finland
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Southwest Finland, Finland

Turku
26
Turku sub-region
43
Naantali
6
Kaarina
4
Show more
48 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,130
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Paimio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Paimio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$278,365
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$176,272
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/8
Wonderful renovated sauna triangle in the lighthouse beach with sea views.The surfaces of th…
$242,568
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Rymattyla, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rymattyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/3
A neat and bright home on the second floor awaits new owners. From the apartment it is a sho…
$72,206
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$323,398
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/6
Really cozy renovated two-bedroom apartment near the sea in Majakkaranta. Located on the fou…
$200,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$255,641
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$334,349
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish home from Skansen in Turku! A modern house completed in 2021, close to versatile ser…
$146,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Loimaa sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Loimaa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Do you dream of your own peace! Large green plot of 5090m² in Haveri. Only 40min drive to Tu…
$134,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Raisio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raisio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,898
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Koljola, Finland
5 bedroom house
Koljola, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/2
This newly renovated detached house, completed in 2004, is suitable for a larger family than…
$381,340
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$181,362
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/8
The newly designed new apartment, completed in 2023, is an excellent option even as a first …
$185,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 8 bedrooms in Naantali, Finland
Villa 8 bedrooms
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Great set of many possibilities, even for your own use, for a company, association, etc. The…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/7
A spacious glazed balcony and a further fenced open terrace crown a quality double apartment…
$348,621
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse square in a prime location in Teräsrautela! This is a home whose layout works. In …
$285,441
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Uusikaupunki, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Uusikaupunki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/6
Excellent location spacious family apartment in Santtio. The layout of the apartment is func…
$73,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
In a child-friendly and quiet location, the main barrel of an elegant 105m² terraced house. …
$168,105
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$136,469
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Raisio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raisio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$208,139
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
Charming wooden house share, in a house built in 1922, where the middle floor of the apartme…
$292,210
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Naantali, Finland
3 bedroom house
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$567,483
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
Fine apartment in a popular and quiet residential area of Palta. The kitchen and bathroom of…
$111,694
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$122,976
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
Asunto Oy Turun Linnanfälti Lantern Bearer is a modern and well-maintained company that has …
$213,234
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tarvasjoki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tarvasjoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$168,086
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Raisio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raisio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$349,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Empo, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Empo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$206,713
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Southwest Finland

apartments
houses

Properties features in Southwest Finland, Finland

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go