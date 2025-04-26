Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. North Ostrobothnia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

Oulu sub-region
77
Oulu
67
Raahe sub-region
48
Raahe
37
127 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kempele, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
$204,517
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
$82,126
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
$39,922
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/4
$90,111
4 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to the sympathetic Mälivainio, where this unique, four-bedroom light-coloured home i…
$247,519
2 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
$85,434
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
$90,111
Cottage 1 bedroom in Vaala, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Vaala, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/2
$135,736
3 bedroom house in Siikajoenkyla, Finland
3 bedroom house
Siikajoenkyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
The condition-surveyed detached house built near the centre of Siikajoki in 1980 is now look…
$56,462
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
$52,837
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
$255,879
3 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Niittyaro! This 1976 housing exhibition site charms with its space and personalit…
$144,861
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
$71,634
1 room apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/4
Now for sale: a bright studio apartment on Kauppalinnankuja in Linnanmaa. The apartment has …
$124,330
3 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
$84,849
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
$374,152
1 room apartment in Haukipudas, Finland
1 room apartment
Haukipudas, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
$78,296
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
$88,705
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
In Oulu, modern city life meets closeness to nature and advantage of affordable housing. For…
$85,548
7 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
7 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent two-storey home from the popular Aaltokanka area is waiting for new owners!Gre…
$656,439
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
$160,824
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/1
$295,277
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/16
Right in the heart of the city center in the beautiful Plaanatorn, now a spacious studio wit…
$215,581
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/6
$67,738
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
$69,323
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
$29,657
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
$142,221
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/7
$253,605
5 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
5 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/2
$133,154
3 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Iinatti. Quietly located, next to fast transport links, this three-bedroom semi-d…
$181,362
Property types in North Ostrobothnia

apartments
houses

Properties features in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
