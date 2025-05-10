Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Uusimaa
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Uusimaa, Finland

Helsinki
148
Espoo
53
Helsinki sub-region
370
Vantaa
86
430 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$409,682
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$364,786
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/4
Studio apartment with balcony in the popular Käpylä area. The south-facing balcony connects …
$176,220
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$189,689
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 5/4
Unique top floor apartment with balcony! From the newly completed balcony, 'French' roofscap…
$1,18M
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$189,689
2 bedroom house in Loviisa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,345
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
With a large plot of its own, the home is looking for new residents! Here the children have …
$369,275
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$777,835
3 bedroom house in Lapinjarvi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Lapinjarvi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
Bright and spacious detached house ready to move in an idyllic arable landscapeWelcome to ex…
$185,199
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent LOFT terraced house is located in Kivistö in a great location. Quiet corner…
$446,722
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/12
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$247,919
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/3
RARELY AVAILABLE! In the desired and quiet residential area of Kuusiko, a full stone house o…
$651,002
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$612,973
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/3
Peacefully located spacious family apartment, line renovation done 2008-2009, when the bathr…
$178,464
2 bedroom house in Torpparinmaki, Finland
2 bedroom house
Torpparinmaki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,214
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$289,996
3 bedroom house in Vanjarvi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Vanjarvi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$211,527
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$271,200
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$175,883
2 bedroom apartment in Hamari, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Hamari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$220,625
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kirkkonummi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$338,898
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$419,642
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
New home in early July — a semi-detached house that will soon be completed is waiting for yo…
$414,172
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 8/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$543,601
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$199,017
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$168,815
2 bedroom house in Herrala, Finland
2 bedroom house
Herrala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$259,853
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
New high-quality 1-level detached house in Nikinmäki, which will be completed in July 2025! …
$414,172
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
A cozy and warm home. Spacious and open livingroom. Three bedrooms. The kitchen accommodates…
$499,476
