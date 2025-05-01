Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Helsinki
133
Turku
23
Tampere
18
Espoo
33
696 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Newly spacious and newly renovated apartment in terms of interior surfaces. The spacious sur…
$138,688
1 bedroom apartment in Tullisilta, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tullisilta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/7
$89,439
1 bedroom apartment in Tervo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tervo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
$33,398
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$124,640
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
$208,314
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
$168,689
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
Very clean and spacious apartment on the third floor in Kaijankulmi, high quality. Also suit…
$243,411
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
$146,047
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
Welcome to explore this stunning corner apartment on the second floor, located in a building…
$191,332
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
$50,946
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/9
6 storey large duplex apartment with stunning views now on sale! The corner apartment offers…
$395,118
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
$152,839
3 bedroom apartment in Kaarina, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kaarina, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$317,577
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
$58,871
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
$123,404
2 bedroom apartment in Korsholm, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
$180,011
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
2 bedroom apartment in Kerava, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/3
Bright small family home — schools, kindergarten and playground nearby.In the sheltered play…
$167,557
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$164,900
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/9
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$293,408
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
A one-level, well-maintained townhouse apartment in a quiet location in Niipper, Espoo. The …
$224,164
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
Extensively renovated and spacious triangle in the vicinity of comprehensive basic services!…
$202,654
2 bedroom apartment in Karenkulma, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Karenkulma, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$115,999
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$362,780
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Stunning, bright terraced house with sauna in the popular Kirkonmäkiin a residential area. W…
$164,161
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Nekala offers a stylish apartment on the 1st floor immediately free of charge. Spacious stud…
$92,836
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$165,049
1 bedroom apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$39,803
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
This bright and functional apartment is looking for a new owner. A beautiful forested and we…
$83,213
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
