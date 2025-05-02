Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jarvenpaa, Finland

apartments
9
houses
5
14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,033
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegantly renovated two-level townhouse triangle in a good location in Kinnar. This home has…
$231,286
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Mylly, Finland
3 bedroom house
Mylly, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy semi-detached apartment with caraway/storage room next to the main door and all the nec…
$291,082
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$289,996
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,988
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
Bright and spacious two bedroom apartment with balcony from a well-kept company in the cente…
$147,797
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,311
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$341,059
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$232,619
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/2
Charming detached house in a residential area popular with families with children. Four bedr…
$392,622
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
1 room apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
Neat studio apartment in the center of Järvenpää next to all services. Smart layout and effi…
$97,027
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 room apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 room apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/3
COMING FOR THE FIRST PRESENTATION A studio apartment on the top 3/3 floor of a wooden apartm…
$145,541
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$137,940
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$271,801
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
