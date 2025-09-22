  1. Realting.com
Residence Epoque

Lakatameia, Cyprus
$305,398
ID: 32793
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Nicosia District
  • City
    Nicosia
  • Town
    Lakatameia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

For sale 12 villas in Epoque Residences in Lakatamia, Nicosia

 

Epoque Residences is a contemporary residential complex located in the peaceful area of Lakatamia, combining elegant design with everyday comfort. The project consists of spacious 3- and 4-bedroom homes that blend modern architecture, high-quality finishes, and practical layouts designed for family living.

Each residence features open-plan interiors, large terraces, private gardens, and covered parking, creating a perfect balance between style and functionality. The buildings are thoughtfully positioned to maximize natural light and privacy, offering a calm and secure environment just minutes away from Nicosia’s main amenities, schools, and green spaces.

Epoque Residences represents the ideal choice for those seeking a modern home with a refined aesthetic, energy-efficient design, and a relaxed suburban atmosphere — all within easy reach of the city.

Location on the map

Lakatameia, Cyprus
Leisure

