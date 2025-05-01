  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agia Marina Xyliatou

New buildings for sale in Agia Marina Xyliatou

2
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
$85,091
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 75–110 m²
ID: CP-653   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia – Distance to the sea -25 min –  Distance to the Lefkoşa – 8 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 2+1 - 75 m2 - 85 m2 3+1 - 110 m2 - 115 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2025   FACILITIES: …
Apartment building Great 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
$96,873
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Area 110 m²
ID: CP-651   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia – Distance to the sea -25 min – Distance to the Lefkoşa – 8 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 110 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: GARDEN CAR PARK   Pa…
