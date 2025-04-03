Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale in Reclivci. 12 km from Lida. 2km from the M6The area of the house is 70.0 …
$7,800
House in Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in Dorjas.Main characteristics:- A cottage with a floor and an attic.P…
$18,000
House in Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale Dacha (a plot with a house) located in the gardening partnership "Ditva" near the v…
$45,000
