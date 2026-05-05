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Residential properties for sale in Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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houses
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4 properties total found
House in Vialikija Vierabievicy, Belarus
House
Vialikija Vierabievicy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
A well-kept house for sale in ag. Big Vorobyevichi, Zarechnaya str., 32 (Novogrudok district…
$9,400
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House in Vialikija Vierabievicy, Belarus
House
Vialikija Vierabievicy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
A well-kept house for sale in ag. Big Vorobyevichi, Zarechnaya str., 32 (Novogrudok district…
$9,400
Leave a request
House in Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
On sale a residential house at the address Polberg, 18 (Novogrudok district). The house is w…
$11,851
Leave a request
CoexCoex
House in Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vierabjevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
On sale a residential house at the address Polberg, 18 (Novogrudok district). The house is w…
$11,851
Leave a request
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