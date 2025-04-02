Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzieraunouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dzieraunouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Dzieraunouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Dzieraunouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy, village house in a quiet, environmentally friendly, picturesque place is sold. th…
$4,900
