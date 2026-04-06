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Residential properties for sale in Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
A unique plot with a house in a protected place above the bustling luxury Vilia at the most …
$17,857
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Properties features in Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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