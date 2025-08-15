Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Skidzielski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Skidzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Skidzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Skidzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Cozy house for sale in a beautiful and secluded place, where the two rivers Kotra and Skidla…
$108,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Skidzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go