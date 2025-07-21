Apartment in a new building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya

  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya

Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$412,030
;
31
ID: 27882
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  Country
    Turkey
  State
    Mediterranean Region
  Town
    Muratpasa
  City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

  The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Elevator

About the complex

Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Kargıcak Alanya

Kargıcak is a quickly developing living space in Alanya, Antalya. With its social atmosphere and entertainment options, Kargıcak is a comfortable and high-quality neighborhood. The growing number of branded shops and supermarkets in Kargıcak increases its development rate.

The apartments for sale in Alanya, Turkey are situated in a complex. The complex is located 2.8 km from the beach, 3.4 km from Kargıcak center, 5.2 km from Mahmutlar center, 12 km from Alanyum Shopping Center, 14.2 km from Alanya Castle, 14 km from Alanya center, and 25 km from Gazipaşa Airport.

The apartment complex is located in a 15.000 sqm plot that encompasses various amenities. These include a basketball court, tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a playground, and indoor and outdoor parking.

The apartments feature high ceilings, chic designs, and high-quality materials. They are equipped with sound and heal insulation, smart home systems, optional underfloor heating systems, ceiling-LED infrastructure, and hidden A/C units. The back side of the TV units is marble-covered.


AYT-03885

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare

