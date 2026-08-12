Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
17
Alanya
8
Muratpasa
45
Serik
21
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20 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Flat in a Seaside Complex with Pool in Alanya Kestel This stylish flat is located …
$170,059
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Smart Home Systems, Walking Distance to the Sea in Antalya Lara Güzeloba Lar…
$670,836
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Sea View Apartments for Sale in a Socially Active Complex in Alanya The apartments are locat…
$618,605
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant Apartments Near the Amenities in Alanya Payallar Alanya Payallar is one of the favo…
$120,682
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
2 & 3-Bedroom Sea View Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Kalkan Turkey Kalkan…
$342,553
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$246,196
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats with Rich Social Amenities Close to the Sea in Antalya Kundu The project is located in…
$380,899
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/5
Ready-to-Move Furnished Duplex Apartment with Seaview in Antalya The apartment for sale is s…
$244,780
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
City and Sea View Apartments in Alanya Antalya within the Complex The Tepe region, one of th…
$551,007
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Alanya Bektaş Apartments with Smart Home System and Sea Views Alanya's Bektaş district is a …
$524,125
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
Sea View Apartments for Sale in a Socially Active Complex in Alanya The apartments are locat…
$765,892
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 6
Elegant Apartments with Pool and Sea-Views in Kundu, Antalya The apartments are located in t…
$958,835
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 11/12
5-Bedroom Duplex Apartment with Sea and Park View in Lara Antalya This elegant apartment is …
$737,805
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
New Apartments for Sale in a Valuable Location in Mersin Mezitli New apartments for sale ar…
$189,857
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$293,091
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea and City View Apartments in Çankaya Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya The apartments are loca…
$807,555
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Sea View Apartments with Views of Kaleiçi in Muratpaşa Antalya Muratpaşa is one of the most …
$301,357
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 16
Investment Properties in a Project with Extensive Facilities in Mersin Mersin, the pearl of …
$176,042
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant Apartments Near the Amenities in Alanya Payallar Alanya Payallar is one of the favo…
$148,007
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
*Alanya/ Mahmutlar* *150 MT. FROM THE SEA *FULL SEA VIEW 4+1 250m2 Duplex 9 & 10. Floor,…
$172,421
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Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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