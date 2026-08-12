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Pool Duplexes for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
17
Alanya
8
Muratpasa
45
Serik
21
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2 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
*Alanya/ Mahmutlar* *150 MT. FROM THE SEA *FULL SEA VIEW 4+1 250m2 Duplex 9 & 10. Floor,…
$172,421
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Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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