Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
17
Alanya
8
Muratpasa
45
Serik
21
Show more
Duplex Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a Well-Developed Project in the Center of Altıntaş Altıntaş, a district of Aks…
$331,098
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$286,170
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/8
2- and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Social Amenities in a Gated Complex in Gedik, Serik, Antaly…
$167,420
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments for Sale in a Social Compound with Amenities in Alanya Oba The apartments ar…
$295,878
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$522,138
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment for Sale in a Prestigious Complex in Kundu, Antalya This duplex a…
$133,572
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
2 & 3-Bedroom Sea View Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Kalkan Turkey Kalkan…
$342,553
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats with Rich Social Amenities Close to the Sea in Antalya Kundu The project is located in…
$380,899
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
City and Sea View Apartments in Alanya Antalya within the Complex The Tepe region, one of th…
$551,007
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Mountain-View Apartments in a Project in Kemer Antalya The apartment project is located in t…
$322,334
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 9/10
Apartments in a Project with Rich Social Amenities in Manavgat Side Side, located in the eas…
$392,132
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 11/12
5-Bedroom Duplex Apartment with Sea and Park View in Lara Antalya This elegant apartment is …
$737,805
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in a Central Location in Belek Belek, one of Antalya’s m…
$294,851
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious 3-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Complex in Evrenseki Manavgat Evrenseki is a rapidl…
$146,637
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in a Central Location in Belek Belek, one of Antalya’s m…
$265,342
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 12
Special Design Apartments Close to the Sea in Alanya Alanya is a developed region in terms o…
$608,515
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 2/2
Furnished Apartment Close to the Golf in Antalya Belek The apartment is located in Antalya'…
$219,846
Leave a request

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go