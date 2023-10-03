Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

289 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
Ultra Luxe Real Estate with Sea and Castle View in the Center of Alanya The real estate is l…
€445,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/8
Apartments in Alanya Avsallar in a Complex with Swimming Pool The apartments to buy in Alany…
€171,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Properties in Complex with Many Social Facilities in the Peaceful Area of ​​Payallar …
€144,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Payallar Alanya Stylish apartment…
€200,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Properties Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar has become one of …
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Sea View Flats Offering Ultra Luxurious and Quality Lifestyle in Alanya Payallar The flats a…
€267,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
City View Luxury Flats in Payallar Alanya Payallar, the flats are situated in, is a developi…
€199,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€190,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€246,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Antalya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 6
Smart Apartments with Panoramic City Views in One of The Biggest Projects in Kepez Modern ap…
€250,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Degirmendere, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Degirmendere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Chic Nature View Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Oba, Alanya Luxury flats a…
€320,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Apartments with Social Facilities in Alanya Avsallar promises a healthy life where …
€149,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Ready to Move Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Avsallar Alanya Luxury apartments …
€159,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Ready to Move Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Avsallar Alanya Luxury apartments …
€144,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New Apartment with Mountain View in a Complex with Pool in Kemer The apartment is located in…
€193,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kemer Kuzdere Kemer is one of the most frequ…
€164,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kemer Kuzdere Kemer is one of the most frequ…
€149,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Apartments in a Complex with Pool Close to Amenities in Kemer The apartments for sale i…
€157,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Apartments in a Complex with Pool Close to Amenities in Kemer The apartments for sale i…
€136,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bahtili, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bahtili, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Mountain View Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Antalya, Konyaalti The apartments for sal…
€474,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bahtili, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bahtili, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Mountain View Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Antalya, Konyaalti The apartments for sal…
€314,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bahtili, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bahtili, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Mountain View Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Antalya, Konyaalti The apartments for sal…
€253,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Antalya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Luxury Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Konyaaltı Hurma Luxury apartments ar…
€485,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Antalya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Luxury Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Konyaaltı Hurma Luxury apartments ar…
€283,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Mountain View Apartments in a Complex with a Communal Pool in Konyaaltı The apartments are l…
€440,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in the Intertwined the Nature in Alanya Oba The chic apartments are situa…
€224,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in the Intertwined the Nature in Alanya Oba The chic apartments are situa…
€195,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/5
Beautiful furnished duplex 2 + 1 by the seaArea: Antalya, Alanya, TosmurDistance to the sea:…
€203,500
Duplex 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 1200The apartme…
€203,500
Duplex 8 rooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 8 rooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious duplex with private garden 6 + 2 in KESTELArea: Antalya, Alanya, KestelDistance to…
€623,400

