  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
12
Alanya
130
Muratpasa
27
Serik
13
35 properties total found
Duplex 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1
The new project in our catalog is located in the city center, in the district of Byukhasbahc…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Tosmur, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
The complex is located in the area of sandy beaches of Alanya - Tosmur, just 200 m from the …
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4
We present to your attention a new large-scale project in the picturesque area of Konakla. T…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
New buildings in the Karghydzhak area have special demand, environmentally friendly air, the…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the tourist city, the construction of a beautiful residence with the infrast…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
The residential complex will consist of one 12-storey main block and nine 4-storey blocks wi…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
We present to your attention a modern and innovative project in the Turkler area. The projec…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
In the most popular area of Alanya with a developed social infrastructure, construction of a…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4
The finished residential complex is located on a hill, near the Tavra Mountains in the Kargi…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
We present you a new elite residential complex in the Buyukhasbahs area, consisting of two 6…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
The residential complex project is located on the border of the districts of Tosmur and Oba,…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
In our catalog on sale there are apartments in the complex under construction in the area of…
Price on request

Duplex 3 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
We present to your attention a new project of a cozy residence in the picturesque area of Ka…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
On sale are species apartments in a new project in an environmentally friendly area of Kargy…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
The project of the residential complex is located in the area both in the territory of 8000m…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5
We present to your attention a mega-project of the luxury class from the famous Alanian deve…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new elite residential complex in the Hasbakhche area. The residential co…
Price on request

Duplex 4 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
For those who appreciate privacy and privacy, but can not imagine life without a big city, w…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The project of the residential complex consists of one 7-storey unit with a modern facader a…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
The center of Alanya is in particular demand, especially from the beach of Cleopatra Complex…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Akdeniz, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
We recommend that you consider the apartment in a new residential complex located on the sit…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Kestel, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a new residential complex located on the area with a total area…
Price on request

Duplex 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4
We present you another new building - a comfortable and cozy complex, where everything neces…
Price on request

Duplex 3 rooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 4
Construction of a new residential complex in the modern district of Mahmutlar is in full swi…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Demirtaş, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Demirtaş, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
For sale is an apartment 3 + 1 in a new residential complex in one of the largest areas of M…
Price on request

Duplex 4 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4
We present you a premium residential complex in the famous area both. This area is one of th…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
We present to your attention a new project of a residential complex in one of the most pictu…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
Demirtash is the most requested area of Alanya today.  Sandy beaches and gentle sea entrance…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
New residential complex under construction in the central part of Mahmutlar district. The re…
Price on request

Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
We present to your attention a new residential complex, located on a mountain next to the Al…
Price on request


