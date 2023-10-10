Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Izmir, Turkey

80 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Single-Bedrooms Modern Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Private Beach in Foça İzmir Moder…
€232,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€708,974
3 room house with sea view in Urla, Turkey
3 room house with sea view
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
A villa is for sale in one of the most elite residential complexes in Urla, Cesmealti distri…
€573,000
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Urla, Turkey
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea…
€2,32M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey W…
€437,137
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Izmir, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Izmir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 35
High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters …
€715,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey We …
€841,506
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Aegean Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 38
New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmi…
€622,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 5/35
Brand New Sea View Apartments Near the Social Amenities in İzmir Konak Konak is a famous de…
€632,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
Floor 23/35
Brand New Sea View Apartments Near the Social Amenities in İzmir Konak Konak is a famous de…
€1,60M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€214,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€288,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€439,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€583,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,12M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 418 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,40M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 476 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€3,34M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Single-Bedrooms Modern Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Private Beach in Foça İzmir Moder…
€232,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
Представляю вашему вниманию уникальную квартиру в одном туристическом Районе, Кушадасы.  жК…
€210,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
Представляю вашему вниманию уникальную квартиру в одном туристическом Районе, Кушадасы.  жК…
€230,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 25/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€530,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 23/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€528,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 20/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayrakl region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€270,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 10/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€250,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 32/32
€1,27M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Izmir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Izmir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 30/32
€1,06M

