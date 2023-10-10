Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Izmir

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Izmir, Turkey

Bayrakli
25
Konak
9
Icmeler Mahallesi
6
Bornova
5
Celal Bayar Mahallesi
5
Huzur Mahallesi
3
Mustafa Kemal Atatuerk Mahallesi
3
Yenice Mahallesi
3
52 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€708,974
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kemalpasa, Turkey
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kemalpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Our farm is in Kemalpaşa Ören Yaka locality. There are two separate numbered 2-storey house…
€1,33M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€214,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€288,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€439,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€583,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
Представляю вашему вниманию уникальную квартиру в одном туристическом Районе, Кушадасы.  жК…
€210,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
New project of residential complex Begonvilla Calm green in an ecologically clean area …
€528,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 32/32
€1,27M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Izmir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Izmir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 30/32
€1,06M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 21/32
€771,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is satur…
€490,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated wi…
€2,30M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bornova, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and c…
€445,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bornova, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and…
€483,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Gaziemir, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Gaziemir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A Wonderful Nature View And Clean Air Our Villa Has 2 Floors,Our Villa Has 3+1 Rooms, 1…
€300,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Foca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Foca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Our 2 luxury triplex villas with 225 m2 4+1 detached 50m2 pool in a 650m2 plot with a magn…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Foca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Foca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Our 2 luxury triplex villas with 225 m2 4+1 detached 50m2 pool in a 650m2 plot with a magn…
€750,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€1,59M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€593,031
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€869,703
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€743,841
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€630,450
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
  About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks…
€793,733
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,61M
Villa 4 room villa with garage, with mountain view in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with garage, with mountain view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,27M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,37M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
€1,12M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€656,982
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Cesme is the most beautiful peninsula on the Aegean coast, its value is growing every day. T…
€867,784

Property types in Izmir

apartments
houses

Properties features in Izmir, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir