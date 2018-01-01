  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€118,539
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project has 9 separate residential buildings, as well as 33 stores and office space.

The residential complex has apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, with area of 41 - 227 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The residential complex also has a sauna, children's pool, hammam, and 24/7 security.

Advantages
  • Unique Architectural and interior design.
  • Great investment opportunity.
  • Suitable for families.
  • Proximity to the public transport
  • Proximity to the city center is about 30 minutes.
  • Proximity to shopping malls, hospitals, schools and universities.
  • 5 km from the Tuyap exhibition .
  • A safe and comfortable place for foreigners to stay.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the area of Esenyurt , the growing region that attracts investors attention, and recognized by easy access to most of the vital places in the city , and its proximity to the shopping centers, airports, city center, hospitals, universities and schools.

  • 1 minute to the new Metro Station
  • 1 minute to a largest shopping center
  • 3 minutes to nearest hospital
  • 5 minutes to the E5 Highway
  • 5 minutes to the TEM Highway
  • 20 minutes to Ataturk International Airport
  • 30 minutes to Istanbul's third airport.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Stroyaschiysya proekt v lesnoy doline rayona Beykoz - Stambul
Beykoz, Turkey
from
€1,33M
Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€158,701
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy proekt apartamentov razlichnyh planirovok na prodazhu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€122,486
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira na beregu morya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€155,000
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, gym and parking, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€109,000
You are viewing
Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€118,539
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v stilnoy vysotke v rayone Maltepe
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v stilnoy vysotke v rayone Maltepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€283,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The residential complex presents 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50.74 to 61.15 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€206,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new residential complex with different types of apartments: two-room, three-room and four-room apartments. In addition to the apartments, the project has children's playgrounds, indoor and outdoor parking space, an outdoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a cafeteria, a fitness center, and 24-hour security. Location and nearby infrastructure Due to its central location, you can easily reach many supermarkets, shopping centers, schools, hospitals, and metro stations: Esenkent, Hastane/Adliye, Gülsuyu, Cevizli, Atalar.
Residential complex Super predlozhenie pod investicii v rayone Payallar
Residential complex Super predlozhenie pod investicii v rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€103,950
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 109 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Realting.com
Go