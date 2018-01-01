Didim, Turkey

from €135,500

Bargain 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Altinkum the beautiful Aegean coastline in western Turkey, a short distance from the popular resort Altinkum is only 1 km. Ideal family beach holiday home for sale in Altinkum, Didim. Altinkum has a good beach, plenty of activities and interesting archaeological sites nearby. The resort have experienced massive development in recent years and particularly popular with buyers looking for the most affordable property, be it apartments or affordable villas. Didim, which was a small peninsula of the Aegean Sea, was a small fishing village in the past and has become a big holiday town day by day with its peaceful, traditional and fun nightlife with a lively atmosphere. Altinkum is also known for its affordable price tag and is an ideal area to invest in Turkey for anyone looking for value for money. The fully furnished, 3 bedroom apartment has an open plan lounge and kitchen and a fully fitted family bathroom, it is located in the popular area in Altinkum. The bedrooms are all spacious and bright. It has good size balcony with street view. It is in a centrall location close to super markets, locasl shops, open pazaar and all other amenities are in walking distance. All-in-all affordable, spacious Didim property is perfect for family holidays, ideal for year-round living or investment in Didim, walking distance to local amenities and public transport for easy access to the beaches, resort centre and other areas along with great nature views. We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW ABOUT ALTINKUM Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel. Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches. The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings. The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk. NEARBY ATTRACTIONS Boat trips, snorkelling, diving, Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports. LOCAL FACILITIES Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets. Local Pazar supplying fresh produce. Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes. Beach clubs for your relaxation. Marina, car hire and many more amenities. Reliable taxi service. Frequent inexpensive local bus service. SIGHT SEEING Temple of Apollo Miletus ancient city House of Virgin Mery Ephesus TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW