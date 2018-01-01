  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The project includes 4 buildings, 2 of which have already been completed and 2 are under construction.

The residence consists of four buildings with 609 flats and 60 commercial units, and features:

  • large green areas
  • shopping mall
  • gym
  • Turkish bath, sauna
  • kids' playground
  • swimming pool
  • covered parking
  • around-the-clock security
  • school
Advantages

A second Bosphorus canal will be laid near the project by 2025. This will affect the rise of property prices in the area.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • E5 motorway (2 km) 5 minutes drive away
  • Esenyurt Martyrs Park (1.5 km) 5 minutes drive away
  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan Park (2.5 km) 8 minutes drive away
  • TEM motorway (6 km) 10 minutes drive away
  • Marmara Park shopping center (5 km) 15 minutes drive away
  • new Istanbul Airport (50 km) 30 minutes drive away
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
