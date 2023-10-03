Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Antalya

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
7259
Alanya
7232
Gazipasa
330
Muratpasa
129
Kepez
90
Doesemealti
75
Konyaalti
67
Aksu
10
Show more
4 145 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/5
Presented for sale three-room apartment ( 2 + 1 ) in excellent location. The apartment is lo…
€180,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Demirtas, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/2
Residence details  For sale duplex apartment 4 + 1 layout in a modern complex Hill Side R…
€252,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Furnished Property in Complex with Pool near Sea in Alanya The furnished property is equippe…
€229,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bahtili, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bahtili, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment Close to Amenities and Beach in Antalya Konyaalti The apartment has a layout consi…
€853,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/9
€95,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
€110,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxe Real Estate in Mixed Project with Rich Features in Alanya The real estate intertwined w…
€125,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Ready to Move Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Avsallar Alanya Luxury apartments …
€125,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Luxury Flats within Walking Distance of Social Amenities in Alanya Avsallar Avsallar is a ra…
€99,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Luxurious Alanya Mahmutlar Property in Complex with Premium Amenities Step inside to discove…
€129,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Incekum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Incekum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Muratpasa, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Muratpasa, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Incekum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Incekum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Incekum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Incekum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request

Property types in Antalya

apartments
houses

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir