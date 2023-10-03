Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Antalya

Pool Residential properties for sale in Antalya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
7259
Alanya
7232
Gazipasa
330
Muratpasa
129
Kepez
90
Doesemealti
75
Konyaalti
67
Aksu
10
9 116 properties total found
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
€350,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
€139,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
€242,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/6
€146,300
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/11
€137,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Coerues, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Coerues, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/13
€210,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/10
€181,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/7
€101,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
€134,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
€155,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 11
€129,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Kestel We present to your attention the furnished apartment 1+1 i…
€136,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Konakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Conakly We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential …
€198,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/9
€253,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/10
Furnished apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present you a furnished apart…
€170,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+2 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+2 in a cozy…
€220,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/8
€187,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 2+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy…
€203,500
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 4+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished duplex 4+1 in a cozy residentia…
€368,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/10
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished apartment 2+1 in a …
€192,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/4
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Gikjilli We present to your attention the furnished apartment 2+1…
€154,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
€165,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New complex 200 meters from the sea in Kargyjak We are glad to present a new complex with it…
€180,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/8
Furnished apartment 3+1 in Mahmutlar We present to your attention the furnished apartment 3+…
€176,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/4
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished apartment 2+1 in a…
€286,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy resid…
€292,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present you a furnished apartment 2+1 in …
€155,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/6
Furnished apartment 3+1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished apartment 3+1 in a…
€150,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/5
€182,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present duplex 2+1 in a modern residential complex wit…
€214,500

Property types in Antalya

apartments
houses

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
