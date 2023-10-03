Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Antalya

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Antalya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
7259
Alanya
7232
Gazipasa
330
Muratpasa
129
Kepez
90
Doesemealti
75
Konyaalti
67
Aksu
10
Show more
6 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Floor 2/2
Clever house. Own pool, sauna, fitness, jacuzzi and hammam. Panoramic sea view. Sale for cry…
€715,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/6
€72,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 11/12
This project is located in one of the most luxurious residential areas of Alanya & mdash; Ma…
€250,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with metallicheskaya dver, with security in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with metallicheskaya dver, with security
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/7
€131,250
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Degirmendere, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Degirmendere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 810 m²
Number of floors 2
€364,000
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Karakocali, Turkey
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€80,000

Property types in Antalya

apartments
houses

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir