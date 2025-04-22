  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bangkok
  4. Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand

Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand
from
$114,842
;
11
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26518
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2463141
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

About the complex

The complex is a 30-storey tower with 546 apartments with 1 bedroom.

Features:

  • lobby
  • lounge areas
  • garden
  • infinity pool
  • jacuzzi
  • kids' pool
  • kids' club
  • gym
  • co-working space
  • panoramic bar
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 750 meters from the nearest supermarket.

Location on the map

Bangkok, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel SCOPE THONGLOR
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$5,52M
Residential complex EDGE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$137,365
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$292,828
Residential complex Bluepoint Luxury Condominiums
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$571,599
Residential complex Villas with large plots, 5 minutes away from an international school, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$790,113
You are viewing
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$114,842
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
from
$1,26M
Total units: 9 villas Land size: Starting from 509.91 - 779.08 m2 Built-up area: 403.7 - 485.25 m2 Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms Pool size: 4.20 x 10 meters Common area management company Common fitness center Furniture package - 62,000 euros (for villa with 4 bedrooms 70,000 euros). …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,22M
The complex consists of 16 single- and two-storey villas. Each house has a swimming pool, a parking, and a garden. Completion - December, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in East Pattaya, a serene and highly sought-after neighborhood, within walking distance …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex So Origin Lagoon Cherngtalay
Residential complex So Origin Lagoon Cherngtalay
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$86,280
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 26–87 m²
326 real estate properties 326
Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:The complex consists of 3 buildings on a site covering 8,765.2 sq.m with 511 units ranging from 26 to 105 sq.m. Types include studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments. The architecture harmoniously combines modern style and coziness. Spaces include a lobb…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications