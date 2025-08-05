Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor

Luxury apartments in Noble Form Thonglor are the benchmark of prestige in the heart of Bangkok!

Invest in elite real estate in the most fashionable area of the city – Thonglor!

This is a new high-rise luxury condominium that embodies the exquisite Art Deco style, impeccable service and status location. The project is designed for those who appreciate an exceptional quality of life, privacy and a premium lifestyle in the dynamic center of Bangkok.

Facilities: city garden oasis, art deco lobby, electronic storage chambers, lounge, library, multifunctional space, lounge, panoramic conference room, Moon Bar panoramic bar, Sky Lagoon pool, jacuzzi on the outdoor terrace with canopy, swimming pool, decorative waterfall, pool bar, hammam, gym with panoramic views, yoga terrace, barbecue areas, observation deck.

Ideal location in the epicenter of Thonglor life:

Walking access to the best restaurants, bars and clubs in Bangkok;

- near The Commons, 72 Courtyard, J Avenue - fashion gastronomic and lifestyle spaces;

- proximity to Sukhumvit - the main business and entertainment artery of the city;

Thonglor Soi 18 is one of the most prestigious locations in the capital.

