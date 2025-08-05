  1. Realting.com
  Thailand
  Bangkok
  Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor

Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor

Bangkok, Thailand
from
$243,860
;
16
ID: 27444
Last update: 19/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    46

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Luxury apartments in Noble Form Thonglor are the benchmark of prestige in the heart of Bangkok!
Invest in elite real estate in the most fashionable area of the city – Thonglor!

This is a new high-rise luxury condominium that embodies the exquisite Art Deco style, impeccable service and status location. The project is designed for those who appreciate an exceptional quality of life, privacy and a premium lifestyle in the dynamic center of Bangkok.

Facilities: city garden oasis, art deco lobby, electronic storage chambers, lounge, library, multifunctional space, lounge, panoramic conference room, Moon Bar panoramic bar, Sky Lagoon pool, jacuzzi on the outdoor terrace with canopy, swimming pool, decorative waterfall, pool bar, hammam, gym with panoramic views, yoga terrace, barbecue areas, observation deck.

Ideal location in the epicenter of Thonglor life:
Walking access to the best restaurants, bars and clubs in Bangkok;
- near The Commons, 72 Courtyard, J Avenue - fashion gastronomic and lifestyle spaces;
- proximity to Sukhumvit - the main business and entertainment artery of the city;
Thonglor Soi 18 is one of the most prestigious locations in the capital.

* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Bangkok, Thailand

