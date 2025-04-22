  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bangkok
  4. Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand

Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand
from
$69,824
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26521
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2463143
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

About the complex

The complex consists of 4 buildings and has rich infrastructure:

  • lobbies
  • cafe
  • laundry
  • kids' club
  • library
  • swimming pools
  • kids' pool
  • jacuzzi
  • cinema
  • garden
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 700 meters from a metro station.

Location on the map

Bangkok, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Platinum Bay Kamala – 6% Guaranteed – 3years
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$120,804
Residential complex Laguna Seaside
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
from
$318,569
Residential complex Fantasea Condo Kamala
Kamala, Thailand
from
$71,804
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$609,428
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,81M
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$69,824
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex The Silan at Cherngtalay – Phuket
Residential complex The Silan at Cherngtalay – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$109,288
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 50 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in bustling Phuket. The project is suitable for both families and investors looking for high returns. About the location: Located in the heart of Thalang, close to Bangtao a…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$178,801
The residence features a 50-meter-long swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a parking, a tropical park, a kids' pool and a games room, a bar, a fitness center, a sauna, a restaurant, a conference room, around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Cable TV Wi-Fi Advantages Guaran…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$150,481
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 7
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications