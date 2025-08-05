  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bangkok
  4. Residential complex Nue Z Square

Residential complex Nue Z Square

Bangkok, Thailand
from
$58,490
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 27443
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Modern condominium with perfect location!
Great investment in the developing area of Bangkok!

Nue Z-Square Suan Luang is a stylish low-rise condominium from developer Noble Development, combining functionality, modern design and an affordable price. The project is ideal for young professionals, digital nomads and investors looking for comfortable housing in a promising area.

Luxury amenities for a comfortable life: lobby in the style of "Rhythmic space" - elegant and technological design, coworking area, fitness hall X-Cite, pool Z-Cret Pool & Play, garden and barbecue areas, roof terrace.

Ideal location:
600 m to Suan Luang Rama 9 (yellow line BTS)
- near shopping centers, cafes, markets;
10 international schools within 15 minutes (Berkeley, Raffles American School)
- close to hospitals (Thainakarin Hospital, Synphaet Hospital);
- Suan Luang Rama IX Park - a place for jogging and rest;
- 20 minutes to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Bangkok, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$93,063
Residential complex Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$250,546
Residential complex Ollimpus Sity Garden
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$63,644
Residential complex Eden Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$518,726
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a banquet hall at 400 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$375,339
You are viewing
Residential complex Nue Z Square
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$58,490
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex The Ozone Residences – Phase 4
Residential complex The Ozone Residences – Phase 4
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$732,281
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 285 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those who seek luxurious vacations or stable investment opportunities in Phuket. The project is aimed at individuals who value comfort, privacy, and proximity to premium infrastructure. About the location: Located on the pre…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Villa
285.0
810,388 – 906,325
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of furnished villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from beaches, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$228,432
The complex includes 13 villas with 2-3 bedrooms. Each villas is furnished and has a private swimming pool, a summer kitchen, a sala and an outdoor shower. The complex infrastructure: around-the-clock security 30-meter-long swimming pool kids' playground reception sauna Location and nearb…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Residential complex Garrya Residences
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$994,978
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Garrya Residences Phuket: Beachfront Property in Phuket Garrya Residences Phuket proudly stands as the first and only hotel residences in Phuket’;s central west coast to offer a comprehensive array of wellness facilities, providing a haven for the body and soul. Indulge in tropical sereni…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Show all publications