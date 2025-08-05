Residential complex Nue Z Square

Modern condominium with perfect location!

Great investment in the developing area of Bangkok!

Nue Z-Square Suan Luang is a stylish low-rise condominium from developer Noble Development, combining functionality, modern design and an affordable price. The project is ideal for young professionals, digital nomads and investors looking for comfortable housing in a promising area.

Luxury amenities for a comfortable life: lobby in the style of "Rhythmic space" - elegant and technological design, coworking area, fitness hall X-Cite, pool Z-Cret Pool & Play, garden and barbecue areas, roof terrace.

Ideal location:

600 m to Suan Luang Rama 9 (yellow line BTS)

- near shopping centers, cafes, markets;

10 international schools within 15 minutes (Berkeley, Raffles American School)

- close to hospitals (Thainakarin Hospital, Synphaet Hospital);

- Suan Luang Rama IX Park - a place for jogging and rest;

- 20 minutes to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

* The cost may vary depending on the course.