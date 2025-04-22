Residential complex Residential complex with 5-star infrastructure, Bangkok, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Residential complex with 5-star infrastructure, Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand
from
$67,772
;
12
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
Last update: 24/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

About the complex

The complex consists of 3 buildings with 588 apartments and features rich infrastructure:

  • green areas
  • bar
  • co-working space
  • music studio
  • jacuzzi
  • swimming pools
  • garden
  • gym
  • co-kitchen
  • meeting facilities
  • cinema
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is conveniently located close to all necessary infrastructure.

Location on the map

Bangkok, Thailand

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a sea view at 600 meters from Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$112,392
The luxury boutique condominium consists of 82 cozy apartments, created to offer you maximum comfort. We offer high-class recreation and tropical tranquility in the oasis of Surin area. Features: around-the-clock reception underground guarded parking video intercom roof-top swimming pool wi…
Residential complex Wekata Luxury
Residential complex Wekata Luxury
Karon, Thailand
from
$125,858
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 8
Area 30–73 m²
21 real estate property 21
500 m to the Sea, Ready for Move-in, Guaranteed Income About the Complex: Luxurious complex located in Kata, Phuket, offering ready-to-move-in apartments with breathtaking views of the mountains, city, and garden. The complex features units of various sizes. The internal infrastructure inclu…
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$459,061
The complex consists of 4 villas in the modern tropical style. swimming pool parking garden terraces Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Solar panels Smart security system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, close to beaches, s…
