Residential complex Residential complex with 5-star infrastructure, Bangkok, Thailand

The luxury boutique condominium consists of 82 cozy apartments, created to offer you maximum comfort. We offer high-class recreation and tropical tranquility in the oasis of Surin area.
Features:
around-the-clock reception
underground guarded parking
video intercom
roof-top swimming pool wi…
500 m to the Sea, Ready for Move-in, Guaranteed Income
About the Complex:
Luxurious complex located in Kata, Phuket, offering ready-to-move-in apartments with breathtaking views of the mountains, city, and garden. The complex features units of various sizes. The internal infrastructure inclu…
The complex consists of 4 villas in the modern tropical style.
swimming pool
parking
garden
terraces
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Solar panels
Smart security system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, close to beaches, s…