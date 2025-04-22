  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working space and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand
$74,418
17
ID: 26514
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2463137
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

About the complex

The resort-style condominium consists of 5 buildings and features a wide range of amenities:

  • green forest park
  • seating areas
  • garden
  • swimming pools
  • sunny terrace
  • kids' pool
  • green lawn
  • barbecue area
  • jacuzzi
  • gym
  • sauna
  • spa
  • co-working space
  • play room
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the main road, a hospital, an international school and shopping malls.

Bangkok, Thailand

Residential complex 7 PALMS
Baan Chaloklum, Thailand
from
$70,164
Apartment building THE BASE RISE
Wichit, Thailand
from
$74,661
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$89,831
Residential complex Utopia Urban Glam (phase 4 of Utopia Naiharn)
Rawai, Thailand
from
$112,999
Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$150,852
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working space and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$74,418
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$132,963
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Patong Bay Sea View is a modern complex consisting of 3-storey buildings with 454 apartments of 45.5 square meters. Apartments with a spacious design and a modern interior are fully furnished, they offer magnificent views of Patong Bay! Each one-bedroom apartment has its own balcony, a…
Residential complex DCONDO REEF
Residential complex DCONDO REEF
Kathu, Thailand
from
$53,150
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Cozy apartment in the popular residential complex DCONDO REEF in the central part of Phuket. Attractive investment property! Luxury housing in the heart of Phuket town with the potential for high rental yields and appreciation. The favorable location of the residential complex guara…
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,635
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%! Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is perfect for long-term rental! Instalments available! The apartments are f…
