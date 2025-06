The 26-storey condominium offers picturesque views of the river. Experience the exclusive variety of facilities on the double-floor rooftop with panoramic views.

Features:

lounge

bar

play room

fitness room

swimming pool

jacuzzi

kids' pool

meeting room

parking

around-the-clock security

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few steps from a metro station, offering easy access to the largest transportation hub in Thailand - Bang Sue Central Station.