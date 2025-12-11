  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bangkok
  4. Residential complex Nue Evo Pattanakarn

Residential complex Nue Evo Pattanakarn

Bangkok, Thailand
from
$112,140
;
19
Leave a request
ID: 33098
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    32

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

🌟 Premium apartment in Bangkok - your step to income and comfortable life

💰 From $112,140 | Instalments until the end of 2028 | Delivery to the end of 2028

🏠 Turnkey apartments with finished finishes, kitchen, appliances and air conditioning

🔥 3 Reasons to Choose a Project

✅ Premium for the price of “odnushki” in Europe – from $112,140

✅ Installment without overpayment before renting out the house

✅ Full support of the transaction in Russian - from reservation to receipt of keys

🏙 Bangkok is a city of opportunity and growth

A city where real estate grows with the economy, and every meter is an investment in the future.

✔ Modern skyscrapers, IT and business

✔ Dynamic life, infrastructure and transport

✔ Strong rental market for expats and professionals

🏢 About the project

Pattanakarn/Suan Luang area – just 8 minutes to Thonglor and 450 m to MRT (Yellow Line – Hua Mak)

• Two elegant towers with panoramic views

• Modern design and functional planning

• Delivery - end of 2028

• Complete finishing of apartments, ready for occupancy (“turnkey”)

Facilities and infrastructure:

🌿 Pool 25 m with terrace and recreation area

💪 Fitness, yoga hall, SPA

☕ Sky Lounge, Bar and Co-Kitchen

‍💻 coworking and lounges

🐾 Pet-friendly

🅿️ Indoor parking (63% of seats)

Smart Home Security + Security 24/7

🏡 Apartment options and indicative prices

1 bedroom (32 m2) – from $112,140

1 bedroom Plus (39 m2) – from $133,228

1 bedroom with 2 hp (48 m2) – from $168,550

2 bedrooms (58 m2) – from $184,790

• 3 bedrooms (70 m2) – from $237,433

💹 Potential of rent - up to 7% per annum

📈 Cost growth by 2028 – up to +20%

🚩 Relevance of availability and cost specify when applying

💳 Terms of payment

🔹 Reservation: 100,000 THB (~$3,000)

🔹 15% – 15 days after booking

🔹 15% after 3 months

🔹 70% – when receiving keys (end of 2028)

💡 No hidden commissions. Completely transparent and secure

📍 Why Bangkok

• One of the most dynamic megacities in Asia

• Possibility to purchase property (Freehold)

• The influx of expats, IT specialists and entrepreneurs

• Strong rental market and sustained price growth

🤝 Full support for your comfort

✔ Free consultation and selection of units

✔ Support of the transaction in Russian

✔ Translation of documents and assistance with opening an account

✔ Support with subsequent lease and management

✔ Detailed calculation of profitability and selection of the optimal lot

📲 Write now - I will help you choose an apartment for your budget and goal, show the best options and calculate profitability.

✨ Bangkok – investment, comfort and lifestyle in one place!

Location on the map

Bangkok, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, 8 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$582,820
Residential complex The Forest Patong
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$272,109
Residential complex Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$93,063
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$120,449
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$70,617
You are viewing
Residential complex Nue Evo Pattanakarn
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$112,140
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
from
$397,798
4 luxury villas in Bangrak, Koh Samui, offering privacy, elegance, and connection to nature through modern architecture and tropical charm. Lush gardens and greenery ensure complete serenity. Roof-top terraces with panoramic sea views for relaxation or entertaining. private swimming pools l…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Show all Residential complex Pandora Residences
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Rawai, Thailand
from
$446,375
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2018
Number of floors 3
Area 251–371 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It's for: The project is perfect for those who aspire to a luxurious life on the island of Phuket, appreciate modern comfort, and high safety standards. Pandora Residences also attract investors looking for promising investment opportunities. About the…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
250.7 – 371.3
499,949 – 654,873
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex The City Phuket
Residential complex The City Phuket
Residential complex The City Phuket
Residential complex The City Phuket
Residential complex The City Phuket
Show all Residential complex The City Phuket
Residential complex The City Phuket
Wichit, Thailand
from
$105,179
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Area 39–90 m²
20 real estate properties 20
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for modern and comfortable living in the center of Phuket. The project is suitable for young professionals, families, and retirees who want to enjoy a peaceful and convenient life in a developed area. About the loca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
39.0 – 88.0
117,802 – 259,533
Apartment 2 rooms
65.0 – 90.0
192,503 – 275,394
Apartment 3 rooms
79.0
236,372 – 270,516
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Phuket: Why Foreigners Should Pay Close Attention to Thai Property Right Now
11.12.2025
Phuket: Why Foreigners Should Pay Close Attention to Thai Property Right Now
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
15.10.2025
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Show all publications