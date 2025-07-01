Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand

Delight in the gentle rhythm of life as your resort-style condominium, makes every day feel truly extraordinary. In a world where nature, and every amenity you desire come together all your lifestyle needs are fulfilled.

Inspired by the peaceful beauty of the valley, every dimension of the design

has been reimagined, as architecture, exterior and interior all take their cues

from the unmistakable lines and textures of nature.

Amenities:

Lobby

Fully equipped fitness centre

Pilates room

Swimming pool with hydrotherapy

Communal garden with relaxation areas

Organic vegetable farm

Co-working space

Meeting room

Sauna

Pet park

24/7 security and video surveillance

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Here, residents enjoy the perfect harmony of idyllic nature and city living advantages, with leading schools, hospitals and lifestyle destinations always within easy reach.

Beyond this, enjoy seamless connectivity to Ekkamai-Thonglor and on to Bangkok's vibrant commercial district.