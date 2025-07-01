Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Bangkok, Thailand
ID: 26666
In CRM: 2466288
Last update: 08/07/2025

  Country
    Thailand
  City
    Bangkok

Delight in the gentle rhythm of life as your resort-style condominium, makes every day feel truly extraordinary. In a world where nature, and every amenity you desire come together all your lifestyle needs are fulfilled.

Inspired by the peaceful beauty of the valley, every dimension of the design

has been reimagined, as architecture, exterior and interior all take their cues

from the unmistakable lines and textures of nature.

Amenities:

  • Lobby
  • Fully equipped fitness centre
  • Pilates room
  • Swimming pool with hydrotherapy
  • Communal garden with relaxation areas
  • Organic vegetable farm
  • Co-working space
  • Meeting room
  • Sauna
  • Pet park
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Here, residents enjoy the perfect harmony of idyllic nature and city living advantages, with leading schools, hospitals and lifestyle destinations always within easy reach.

Beyond this, enjoy seamless connectivity to Ekkamai-Thonglor and on to Bangkok's vibrant commercial district.

Bangkok, Thailand

