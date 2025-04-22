  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bangkok
  4. Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand
from
$91,874
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26520
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2463144
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • City
    Bangkok

About the complex

The complex consists of 4 buildings and has rich infrastructure:

  • lobby
  • terraces
  • garden
  • panoramic co-working area
  • meeting room
  • play room
  • kids' club
  • dining area
  • kids' pool
  • outdoor jacuzzi
  • fitness room
  • sauna
  • swimming pools
  • yoga area
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure.

Location on the map

Bangkok, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$513,381
Residential complex Marin Phuket Kamala
Kamala, Thailand
from
$178,327
Residential complex New residential complex close to the beach and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$356,488
Residential complex WamDom Villas Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$369,770
Residential complex City Garden Pattaya
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$104,533
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a co-working area and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$91,874
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Andaman Boutique Residences
Residential complex Andaman Boutique Residences
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$740,341
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 229–285 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: An excellent choice for connoisseurs of a luxurious and secluded lifestyle. Ideal for those who wish to invest in prestigious real estate or create their private retreat on the island. About the location: Andaman Boutique Reside…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$130,769
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
A large development on Karon Hill, only 800 meters from Karon Beach, this complex of sea view condominiums has been conceptualized to resemble a 5-star hotel in Phuket. Located within comfortable reach of amenities and attractions, the valuable sea view property is set to be completed by Jun…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na beregu morya
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na beregu morya
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$175,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications